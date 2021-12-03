Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

