Share Repurchase Program Announced by Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE opened at $107.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.