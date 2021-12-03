ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Up 56.1% in November

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 3.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.06 on Friday. ServiceSource International has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.92.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

