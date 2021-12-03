Serco Group (LON:SRP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SRP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

SRP opened at GBX 134.10 ($1.75) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.88. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

