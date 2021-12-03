SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 30.8% in November

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNES. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SenesTech by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNES stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,490.15% and a negative return on equity of 69.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

