Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.730 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.65-$0.73 EPS.

SMTC stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.39. 1,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,881. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

