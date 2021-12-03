Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 21447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Specifically, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784 over the last ninety days.

Get Sema4 alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,559,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.