Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 47,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,723,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVT stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

