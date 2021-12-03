Seelaus Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 40,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 126,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.81 and a 200 day moving average of $174.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $136.60 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

