Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $5.66 on Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $5.66 or 0.00010266 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $847.52 million and approximately $21.46 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.00313498 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011371 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004410 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

