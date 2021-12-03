SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 86,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

