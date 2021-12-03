Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Seaboard worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seaboard by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaboard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc acquired 2,415,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,794.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,870.02 and a 1-year high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $81.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.