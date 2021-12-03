Scry.info (DDD) Price Reaches $0.0047

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $96,608.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00043840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.00241697 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

