Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $138.11

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $138.11 and last traded at $138.21, with a volume of 30043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMG. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after buying an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,140,000 after acquiring an additional 94,652 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.