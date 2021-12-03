Scotiabank Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$146.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RY. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a C$144.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.94.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at C$128.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.19. The stock has a market cap of C$182.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$102.74 and a 12 month high of C$134.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total value of C$708,900.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$782,294.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total value of C$69,558.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$522,507.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.