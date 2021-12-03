Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 195.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.9% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

