Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the October 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SRCRF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

