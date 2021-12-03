Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $157.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

