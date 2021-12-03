Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Reston Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.2% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.50 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

