Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

SCHE stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

