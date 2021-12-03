Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €131.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €157.64 ($179.13).

Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($86.75). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €148.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €143.52.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

