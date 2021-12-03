Savix (SVX) Price Tops $3.41 on Major Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00006052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $196,200.39 and $5,161.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Savix has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00241130 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00086907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Savix Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 130,137 coins and its circulating supply is 57,474 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

