SaTT Reaches Market Cap of $9.43 Million (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, SaTT has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. One SaTT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SaTT has a total market cap of $9.43 million and $225,639.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SaTT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00240131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SATT is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaTT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaTT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaTT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.