Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on January 19th

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Saratoga Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment has a payout ratio of 92.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

NYSE:SAR opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $332.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SAR. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

