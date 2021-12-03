Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.85% from the stock’s current price.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.66.

Shares of TSE:SSL traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,716. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

