San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.40

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.94. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 380,816 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 352.49% and a net margin of 92.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

