Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 604,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 536.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPF traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. 2,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

