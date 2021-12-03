Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Hits $0.0002

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $536,148.93 and $146,129.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.16 or 0.00955010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

