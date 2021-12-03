Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $288.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 139.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,027. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $171.16 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

