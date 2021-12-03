Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 128.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,268 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Sage Therapeutics worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $38.37 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

