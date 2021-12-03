Safex Token (SFT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,716.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 66.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Safex Token has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $3,716.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 72% higher against the US dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000829 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

