Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of SFSHF opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. Safestore has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

