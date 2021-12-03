S4FE Price Down 11.3% This Week (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, S4FE has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $23,477.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (CRYPTO:S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

