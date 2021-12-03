S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 875 ($11.43).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 584 ($7.63) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 729.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 685.61. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -126.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit bought 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49). Also, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total transaction of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.