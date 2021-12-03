Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of R. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,690,000 after acquiring an additional 303,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ryder System by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,771,000 after acquiring an additional 68,762 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Truist boosted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

