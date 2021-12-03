Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 1,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 809,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

