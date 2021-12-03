RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.23. RPC shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 6,447 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $903.89 million, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.96.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $172,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $78,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,247,244 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,139 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 13.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of RPC by 12.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

