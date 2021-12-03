Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust has decreased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

RVT opened at $18.63 on Friday. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royce Value Trust stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.