Royale Finance (ROYA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.77 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $290,939.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.93 or 0.08033589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00092838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,953.51 or 1.00010467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,249,262 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

