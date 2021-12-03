Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,350 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.76) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,172.73 ($28.39).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,650.63 ($21.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The company has a market capitalization of £188.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,677.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,497.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

