Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the October 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 377.0 days.
OTCMKTS KKWFF opened at $29.70 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.
Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile
