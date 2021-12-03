Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the October 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 377.0 days.

OTCMKTS KKWFF opened at $29.70 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

Get Royal Boskalis Westminster alerts:

Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra; Offshore Energy and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.