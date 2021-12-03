Royal Bank of Canada Sells 835 Shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000.

Shares of GLIN stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68.

