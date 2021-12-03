Royal Bank of Canada Sells 793 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.51. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

