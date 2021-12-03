Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target to GBX 5,300

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 5,300 ($69.24) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($51.74) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 5,035 ($65.78) on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 3,132 ($40.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,993.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,745.73.

In related news, insider Tony Griffin sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,237 ($68.42), for a total value of £279,970.02 ($365,782.62). Also, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total value of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39). Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,806 shares of company stock worth $134,633,382.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

