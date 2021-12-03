Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target to GBX 5,300

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 5,300 ($69.24) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($51.74) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 5,035 ($65.78) on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 3,132 ($40.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,993.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,745.73.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
