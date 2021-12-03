Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 147 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Investors Title worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Investors Title by 103.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $208.10 on Friday. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $140.25 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $18.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.39%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

