Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

RY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

NYSE:RY opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $108.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $907,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

