Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Chase worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $965.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $98,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $294,800. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

