Royal Bank of Canada Has $751,000 Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 1,997.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDGL opened at $82.83 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

