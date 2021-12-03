Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $689,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 921.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 185,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period.

Shares of EWCO opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

