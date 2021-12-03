Roth Capital Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

